Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 18, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (17-19, +20 RD) vs. Nationals (12-26, -46 RD) game thread.
Marlins Impact Week is underway. The seven days of community impact aims to make a difference with South Florida’s youth by creating opportunities to foster an active lifestyle, achieve academic success, and build leadership skills.
Nationals Starting Lineup
- 2B Cesar Hernandez (83 wRC+ this season, career 98 wRC+)
- RF Juan Soto (152, 155)
- 1B Josh Bell (161, 117)
- DH Nelson Cruz (67, 131)
- LF Yadiel Hernández (148, 107)
- C Keibert Ruiz (91, 96)
- 3B Maikel Franco (95, 87)
- CF Lane Thomas (54, 94)
- SS Alcides Escobar (55, 72)
RHP Josiah Gray
Notes: Only the Rockies and Reds have allowed more runs this season than the Nats...Soto has a terrific .364/.440/.773 slash line in 25 career plate appearances against Pablo López.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (152 wRC+ this season, career 104 wRC+)
- DH Jesús Aguilar (124, 113)
- 1B Garrett Cooper (110, 118)
- RF Avisaíl García (68, 102)
- LF Brian Anderson (132, 113)
- CF Jesús Sánchez (90, 98)
- C Jacob Stallings (71, 87)
- SS Miguel Rojas (63, 86)
- 3B Erik González (40, 62)
RHP Pablo López
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez in, Bryan De La Cruz out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH
Additional Notes: Jorge Soler (lower back stiffness) is sitting for a second straight game. De La Cruz (right forearm contusion) will hopefully be back to full strength on the other side of tomorrow’s off day...López enters tonight with a 22-22 career record. He’s trying to raise his winning percentage above .500 for the first time since July 2018...Stallings’ offensive stats are rapidly approaching respectability in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak. However, he still hasn’t homered since Opening Day.
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.
Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.
Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.
All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are supposed to be in action (though Double-A Pensacola’s opponent seems to be dealing with COVID-related issues). Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.
