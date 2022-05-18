Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 18, 2022

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (17-19, +20 RD) vs. Nationals (12-26, -46 RD) game thread.

Marlins Impact Week is underway. The seven days of community impact aims to make a difference with South Florida’s youth by creating opportunities to foster an active lifestyle, achieve academic success, and build leadership skills.

Our free Marlins prop bets contest has returned...with a few tweaks.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. I have divided the Marlins schedule into nine separate “innings” and will be awarding a BreakingT t-shirt to each inning’s points leader. The second inning runs from April 29 through May 18.

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Josiah Gray

Notes: Only the Rockies and Reds have allowed more runs this season than the Nats...Soto has a terrific .364/.440/.773 slash line in 25 career plate appearances against Pablo López.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Pablo López

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez in, Bryan De La Cruz out; Aguilar and Cooper swap 1B/DH

Additional Notes: Jorge Soler (lower back stiffness) is sitting for a second straight game. De La Cruz (right forearm contusion) will hopefully be back to full strength on the other side of tomorrow’s off day...López enters tonight with a 22-22 career record. He’s trying to raise his winning percentage above .500 for the first time since July 2018...Stallings’ offensive stats are rapidly approaching respectability in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak. However, he still hasn’t homered since Opening Day.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida—Paul Severino and Tommy Hutton in the booth—or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami (Glenn Geffner and J.P. Arencibia). Out-of-market viewers can stream the game on MLB.TV.

Noah Berger is representing Fish Stripes at LoanDepot Park as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Alex Krutchik will handle the game recap article.

All four Marlins full-season minor league affiliates are supposed to be in action (though Double-A Pensacola’s opponent seems to be dealing with COVID-related issues). Follow @FishProspects for notes and highlights.

DraftKings Odds