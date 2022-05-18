Marlins Game Coverage
Fish Stripes Podcast Episode
- Tuesday’s minor league scores: Triple-A Jacksonville lost, 8-4; Double-A Pensacola was postponed (health and safety protocols); High-A Beloit lost, 5-2; Low-A Jupiter lost, 8-5. Jerar Encarnación batted cleanup in his Triple-A debut and clobbered an opposite-field home run. In the worst outing of his professional career, Max Meyer couldn’t locate any of his pitches where he wanted to and allowed eight runs (all earned). Joe Mack caught for Jupiter in his first 2022 MiLB appearance.
- Richard Bleier and Jon Berti (COVID IL) rejoined their teammates at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday. Bleier is expected to make one minor league rehab appearance with the Hammerheads this week before being activated. Berti is a little further behind—we might not see him until next week’s road trip.
- Jorge Soler (lower back stiffness) missed his first game of 2022. Cody Poteet exited the game prematurely due to a fingernail issue. Bryan De La Cruz (right forearm contusion) is considered day to day following a hit by pitch.
- Left-hander Grant Dayton officially opted out of his minor league deal. Dayton had been thriving for Triple-A Jacksonville (2.35 ERA, 2.15 FIP, .175 BAA in 15.1 IP).
- Out goes one southpaw reliever, in comes another. The Marlins inked 25-year-old Patrick Murphy. He pitched in the independent Frontier League in 2021, but is coming off an injury. Murphy has been added to Jupiter’s roster.
- FanGraphs gives the Marlins a 64.3% chance to win their series finale against the Nationals.
- There will be 13 heritage celebrations at LoanDepot Park throughout the season, beginning with Cuban and Haitian events this weekend.
- Today’s Impact Week event: the Great Minds – Great Athletes Program Mental Health Break. The Miami Marlins Foundation and Bally Sports Florida will host a Mental Health Break for 55 student-athletes at Hialeah High School.
- Years in the making, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been approved to undergo a $75 million renovation project. In turn, the Marlins and Cardinals have committed to continue using the facility for spring training through 2049. Their Low-A affiliates are expected to use a temporary ballpark next season while the renovations are being done.
- Beginning in two weeks, Craig Mish will be contributing to The Big O Show as a Marlins and MLB insider.
