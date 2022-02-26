On this episode, Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Fish Stripes managing editor Ely Sussman.

What have MLB owners and players agreed on, and what’s still holding things up?

Predicting the start date and length of the 2022 season

Minor league spring training preview

Rewinding to our favorite and least favorite moments of the Bruce Sherman/Derek Jeter era

Does Jeter regret his early-rebuild decisions?

It is increasingly likely that the new CBA will include a lottery to determine the top of the amateur draft order (rather than simply going by the previous season’s reverse standings). Marlins fans may appreciate such a change considering their team has not held the No. 1 overall draft pick since 2000 despite frequently posting terrible records during that span.

As we were recording this pod, MLB officially canceled three more days of spring training games (through March 7). In total, 11 of the 30 Grapefruit League games originally on the Marlins’ schedule have now been removed.

There will be a sixth straight day of bargaining at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday.

