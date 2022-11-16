Throughout Florida/Miami Marlins history, only one player has ever earned the distinction of National League MVP.

In 2017, his final season as a member of the Miami Marlins, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton had the greatest individual season in franchise history. On this day five years ago, he was named the league’s MVP.

It was Nov. 16, 2017, when speculation became official. When the votes were tallied, Stanton edged out Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds for the award.

During his 2017 season, Stanton finished with a .281 batting average, 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. Stanton set team records for wins above replacement, slugging percentage, homers, RBIs and total bases during that magical campaign. His 59 home runs beat the previous record, set by Gary Sheffield in 1996, by 17 homers and was the ninth-most in a season in baseball history at the time.

Less than a month later, Stanton would be traded to the New York Yankees. In Marlins franchise history, he still ranks first all-time in WAR, slugging, total bases, home runs, RBIs, total bases and extra base hits.

Stanton became the club’s first MVP on this day five years ago.