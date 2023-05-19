Down the Dorsal: Breaking Down Marlins Debut of Eury Pérez

The Miami Marlins finally called up the young wizard, Eury Pérez, to debut against the Cincinnati Reds. He’s only 20 years old!

Things started off pretty well for him. The only thing I would really complain about: he was getting into a lot of full counts. It racks up the pitch count and does lead to a few walks. He was also bouncing a few pitches, but what can you do—he’s just a kid.

Pérez stumbled a little bit beginning in the fourth inning as the Reds began timing up his fastball. Tyler Stephenson took him deep for a solo home run, Nick Senzel slammed him for a double and Jake Fraley hit another homer. The Marlins yanked him after that with two outs in the top of the fifth.

All in all, a great outing. Pérez’s final line: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 2 HR (88 pitches/58 strikes).

Pérez performed even better against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, picking up his first big league win in the process. He’s gonna get a few more starts at least, so let’s hope he can keep that sauce cooking.

