Down the Dorsal: Why Did the Marlins Get Rid of Iconic Manatees Dance Group?!

After ranking dead last in MLB attendance in 2007, Marlins leadership made a major change to their gameday entertainment strategy. The next season, the all-male “Marlins Manatees” dance group was born.

These big fellas had their own code names and it seemed like they were having more fun than the players! At the height of their popularity, the Manatees got to dance on “Live! with Regis and Kelly” in front of a national television audience.

We may never know the true reason why the team broke up the Manatees after the 2011 campaign, but they had a great run. Where would the Marlins be today if they had been allowed to continue with their Manatee mission?

