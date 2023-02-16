FOCO unveils new Marlins bobblehead for Spring Training

Coinciding with all Marlins pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training on Thursday, FOCO has released a special MLB bobblehead collection that features commemorative team bobbleheads, mascots, and some of the game’s best players.

The Miami Marlins Grapefruit League Bobbles On Parade Bobblehead features a generic player colored in a blue/purple/pink gradient with the team’s primary logo across its chest, the alternate logo on its back leg and “Marlins” written on its bat. The eight-inch tall player stands atop a home plate-themed base with various thematic elements from the Grapefruit League.

Like what you see? You can place an order for the $75 handcrafted, hand-painted bobblehead here. Be quick about it: there are only 144 units available.

FOCO has plenty of experience with this particular style of bobblehead. In honor of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, for example, they designed this one (currently selling for $60), which has received five-star reviews from those who ordered it.