Continuing a series of exclusive interviews with members of the Miami Marlins bullpen, our third guest is left-hander Tanner Scott. He took us through his journey to becoming a major league closer, including:

Making the leap from Double-A to the majors

Being managed by Buck Showalter

Closest friends in the league

How he learned about the trade to the Marlins

Fantastic 2020 season

Magical mound visit from Mel Stottlemyre Jr.

“Tomorrow’s a new day”

Pranks and personalities in the Marlins ‘pen

Enjoy Episode 3 of What a Relief!

Celebrating his 28th birthday today, Scott is in the midst of his sixth MLB season and first as a closer. Shortly before Opening Day, the Marlins traded a prospect package to acquire him and right-hander Cole Sulser from the Orioles.

In 2022, Scott leads all Miami relievers in games pitched (42), games finished (23), saves (12) and strikeouts (57). However, he has also walked 15.5% of batters faced, which is one of the highest marks in the majors.

While Scott’s high-90s fastball velocity jumps off the screen, he relies primarily on his slider. That breaking ball accounts for 68.0% of Scott’s total pitches and it gets whiffs on 40.2% of opponent swings.

Scott began sporting a mighty mustache in early June, and after briefly shaving it off, has grown it back. He is currently in his first year of arbitration eligibility. He’ll be under club control through the 2024 season.

