Introducing a new series of exclusive interviews with members of the Miami Marlins bullpen. Our first “victim” is right-hander Anthony Bass (4:00). On pace for a career year at age 34, Bass was an open book with us, covering the following topics:

Beginning of his professional career

Why he was converted into a reliever

Winning a championship in Japan with Shohei Ohtani

Fatherhood and life off the field

What went wrong in 2021 and the adjustments he’s made

What goes on inside a major league bullpen during games

Expectations for the rest of this season

Enjoy the debut episode of What a Relief!

