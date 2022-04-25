The special guest joining Ely Sussman on this episode is Rod Allen of Bally Sports Florida and Marlins Radio. After breaking down a stressful but ultimately successful weekend for the Marlins in Atlanta (2:45), Ely interviews Rod (18:30) about his previous connection to the Marlins organization, his perspective on Miguel Cabrera reaching 3,000 career hits, his comps for key players on the 2022 Marlins and his expectations for the rest of this season.

Fish Prospects of the Week: LHP Braxton Garrett (Triple-A Jacksonville) and OF Jerar Encarnación (Double-A Pensacola); honorable mentions for LHP Josh Simpson (Double-A Pensacola) and UTIL Charles Leblanc (Triple-A Jacksonville).

Allen played professionally from the late 1970s through the early 1990s, winning a World Series title with the 1984 Detroit Tigers. He transitioned into coaching with the Marlins and Diamondbacks organizations, eventually returning to the Tigers as a television analyst for Fox Sports Detroit and becoming the first African American to hold that position in the team’s history.

During his 16-year tenure in the Tigers TV booth (2003-2018), Allen won back-to-back Michigan Emmy awards and witnessed 11 awesome seasons of Miguel Cabrera’s career.

“He had that kind of talent that he could do whatever he wanted to do,” Allen says. “It was an honor to watch him on a day-to-day basis with a front-row seat, and he’s going to the Hall of Fame—there’s no question, first ballot.”

Allen estimates that he will be on the air for about 100 Marlins games this season, doing a combination of pregame/postgame studio coverage and TV/radio game analysis.

