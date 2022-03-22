 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Marlins arbitration deadline coverage

Tuesday is the deadline to exchange salary figures for players with between three and six years of MLB service time.

By Ely Sussman
We are about to have a much clearer understanding of the 2022 Miami Marlins payroll. The team emerged from the MLB lockout with 10 arbitration-eligible players, projected for approximately $31.5 million in combined salaries, according to MLB Trade Rumors. On Tuesday, some of those veterans settled on specific salaries; the rest are putting the decision in the hands of independent arbiters (hearings to be held in April).

Last year, the Marlins reached pre-deadline settlements with all of their arb-eligibles, but that will not be the case this time around.

  • Richard Bleierprojected for $2.5M | signed extension for $2.25M in 2022 ($6.0M total through 2023)

This deadline is ordinarily in January, but had to be pushed back due to the lockout. The ripple effect is that hearings—which are awkward under any circumstances—will be held in the middle of the regular season, potentially on game days if the arbiters’ schedules dictate that.

