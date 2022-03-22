2022 Marlins arbitration deadline coverage

We are about to have a much clearer understanding of the 2022 Miami Marlins payroll. The team emerged from the MLB lockout with 10 arbitration-eligible players, projected for approximately $31.5 million in combined salaries, according to MLB Trade Rumors. On Tuesday, some of those veterans settled on specific salaries; the rest are putting the decision in the hands of independent arbiters (hearings to be held in April).
Last year, the Marlins reached pre-deadline settlements with all of their arb-eligibles, but that will not be the case this time around.
Richard Bleier—
projected for $2.5M |signed extension for $2.25M in 2022 ($6.0M total through 2023)
- Jesús Aguilar—projected for $7.4M | $
Brian Anderson—
projected for $4.5M |settled at $4.475M (via Craig Mish, SportsGrid)
- Jon Berti—projected for $1.2M | $
- Garrett Cooper—projected for $3.0M | $
Dylan Floro—
projected for $2.4M |settled at $3.0M (via Kiley McDaniel, ESPN)
Elieser Hernandez
—projected for $1.4M |settled at $1.325M (via McDaniel)
- Pablo López—projected for $2.5M | $
- Jacob Stallings—projected for $2.6M | $
- Joey Wendle—projected for $4.0M | $
Looks like there are possibly 6 Marlins headed to arbitration court with unsettled figures for 2022. This is unusual. I think.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 22, 2022
This deadline is ordinarily in January, but had to be pushed back due to the lockout. The ripple effect is that hearings—which are awkward under any circumstances—will be held in the middle of the regular season, potentially on game days if the arbiters’ schedules dictate that.
