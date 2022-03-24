World Series MVP Jorge Soler dreamed of playing in Miami. The Marlins granted his wish, signing the free agent to a three-year, $36 million deal. We at Fish Stripes think Soler will be one of the top power hitters in the Marlins lineup and we know you will love this new t-shirt from our partners at BreakingT.

After splitting time between right field and designated hitter for the Royals and Braves last season, Soler is expected to play mainly left field and DH for the Fish in 2022. He led the American League with 48 home runs in 2019. During his time in Atlanta, he was on a similar pace with 17 homers in 66 games (regular season and postseason combined).

Soler owns a career .246/.331/.465 slash line over parts of eight MLB seasons.

Nine other Cuban-born players have played regular season games for the Marlins, but only two were position players (Adeiny Hechavarría and Orestes Destrade). Soler has a more impressive résumé at the time of acquisition than any of the others.

