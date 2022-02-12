Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral begin the show by discussing key prospects from Marlins Minor League Development Camp and this week’s workout organized by 40-man roster players. Then, they’re joined by Kelly Saco of Bally Sports Florida (8:15)!

Kelly takes us through the highlights of her distinguished softball career, the advantages of being bilingual, behind-the-scenes details about her broadcasting work and much more.

Enjoy Episode 12!

A standout student and softball player at Miami-Palmetto Senior High, Saco received her broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University. After stints as the Marlins Park in-stadium host and calling games for the ACC Network, she joined FOX Sports Florida (now rebranded as Bally Sports Florida).

In addition to being a Marlins television reporter, Saco got the opportunity in 2019 to serve as color commentator on several radio game broadcasts (the first woman in the franchise’s history to do so). She impressed and worked an expanded schedule on the radio last season.

