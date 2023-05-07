Marlins vs. Cubs: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 7, 2023

Welcome to Sunday’s Marlins (16-18, -57 RD) vs. Cubs (17-16, +47 RD) game thread. Happy Sandy Day.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (86 ERA+ this season)

Pregame Roster Moves: INF Joey Wendle returned from rehab and reinstated from 10-day IL; INF/OF Xavier Edwards optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville; LHP Devin Smeltzer cleared waivers, outrighted to Triple-A

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Sánchez and Stallings in, Xavier Edwards and Nick Fortes out; Soler switches from RF to DH, Arraez switches from DH to 2B

Additional Marlins Notes: This is the highest starting spot in the batting order that Sánchez has had in 2023...The Marlins are relying on Alcantara to lead them out of a five-game losing streak. In his career, he’s posted a 2.89 ERA when pitching following a team loss (compared to a 3.89 ERA following a win)...On Saturday, Chi Chi González became the 23rd different pitcher to be used by the Marlins this season. Only the moribund Oakland A’s (25) have used more than that.

Cubs Starting Lineup

RHP Hayden Wesneski (99 ERA+ this season)

Cubs Notes: It’s only been 28 plate appearances for Velázquez in the majors this season, but he has already “barreled” four balls and made hard contact on seven others. He’s earning his awesome results...Swanson (.725 OPS in 24 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among available Cubs players—obviously, that history comes from his Braves days.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at Wrigley Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Louis Addeo-Weiss will handle the game recap article.