Marlins vs. Giants: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 19, 2023

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (23-21, -52 RD) vs. Giants (20-23, -2- RD) game thread.

It’s the opening of a new Marlins series, which means we’re doing an hour-long livestream with the Fish Stripes staff and special guests.

La Pop Take control of your health and feel your best self with our focus on prevention of disease through chiropractic care and functional medicine. Contact La Pop at 305-381-5255 (and let ‘em know Fish Stripes sent you). Schedule Your Visit

Participate in Prediction Time with us by becoming a Super Subscriber on Twitter or YouTube!

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (89 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Hampson and Stallings in, Xavier Edwards and Nick Fortes out

Additional Marlins Notes: The Marlins offense has quietly been decent lately, scoring at least three runs in each of their last eight games (.786 OPS over that span)...Upon completing the first inning, Alcantara (759.0 IP) will pass Ryan Dempster (759.2 IP) for eighth place on the franchise’s all time innings pitched list. Tom Koehler (767.1 IP) is also catchable tonight if he goes the distance...This 10-game road trip is Miami’s longest in two years (April 22-May 2, 2021).

Giants Starting Lineup

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (140 ERA+ this season)

Nationals Notes: DeSclafani’s 2.6% walk rate is second-best among all qualified MLB starting pitchers...Conforto (.878 OPS in 28 PA) has the most head-to-head history with Alcantara among available Giants players.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. ET, the latest scheduled start time for any Marlins regular season game this season. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Kevin Barral will handle the game recap article.