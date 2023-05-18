 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 18, 2023

Eury Pérez and Trevor Williams will start Thursday’s Marlins vs. Nationals game at LoanDepot Park. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins slides to second base against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at loanDepot park on May 17, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (22-21, -54 RD) vs. Nationals (18-25, -22 RD) game thread. It’s a Eury Day matinee!

Nationals Starting Lineup

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
  1. 2B Luis García (85 wRC+ this season, bats left)
  2. RF Lane Thomas (108, R)
  3. 3B Jeimer Candelario (92, S)
  4. DH Corey Dickerson (186, L)
  5. C Keibert Ruiz (72, S)
  6. 1B Dominic Smith (91, L)
  7. LF Jake Alu (-10, L)
  8. SS CJ Abrams (85, L)
  9. CF Alex Call (84, R)

RHP Trevor Williams (98 ERA+ this season)

Nationals Notes: The Nats have not been swept in a three-game series since April 3-5 against the Rays...For the first time since 2020, Williams is being used exclusively as a starter. His previous outing was cut short after 2 13 innings pitched due to rain.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
  1. 3B Jean Segura (48 wRC+ this season, bats right)
  2. 1B Garrett Cooper (97, R)
  3. 2B Luis Arraez (156, L)
  4. DH Jorge Soler (126, R)
  5. LF Bryan De La Cruz (106, R)
  6. SS Joey Wendle (10, L)
  7. RF Peyton Burdick (96, R)
  8. C Nick Fortes (38, R)
  9. CF Xavier Edwards (-13, S)

RHP Eury Pérez (120 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, Edwards, Fortes and Wendle in, Jon Berti, Yuli Gurriel, Garrett Hampson and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Soler switches from RF to DH

Additional Marlins Notes: Pérez threw only four changeups in his debut last Friday. The majority of hitters he’ll face today will be batting from the left side, so you’d expect to see that usage go up...Shoutout to Segura, who has a .525 on-base percentage since returning from a brief mental break last week...The Marlins will try to stay away from using Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott in relief of Pérez considering they both pitched in the previous two games of this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

