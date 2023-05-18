Marlins vs. Nationals: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 18, 2023

Welcome to Thursday’s Marlins (22-21, -54 RD) vs. Nationals (18-25, -22 RD) game thread. It’s a Eury Day matinee!

Nationals Starting Lineup

RHP Trevor Williams (98 ERA+ this season)

Nationals Notes: The Nats have not been swept in a three-game series since April 3-5 against the Rays...For the first time since 2020, Williams is being used exclusively as a starter. His previous outing was cut short after 2 1⁄ 3 innings pitched due to rain.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Eury Pérez (120 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, Edwards, Fortes and Wendle in, Jon Berti, Yuli Gurriel, Garrett Hampson and Jacob Stallings out; Cooper switches from DH to 1B, Soler switches from RF to DH

Additional Marlins Notes: Pérez threw only four changeups in his debut last Friday. The majority of hitters he’ll face today will be batting from the left side, so you’d expect to see that usage go up...Shoutout to Segura, who has a .525 on-base percentage since returning from a brief mental break last week...The Marlins will try to stay away from using Andrew Nardi and Tanner Scott in relief of Pérez considering they both pitched in the previous two games of this series.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at LoanDepot Park representing Fish Stripes as credentialed reporters. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.