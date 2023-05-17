Tuesday’s Games
- Tuesday’s Marlins MiLB notes: Jacob Amaya (Jacksonville) exited early after taking a 92 mile-per-hour hit by pitch to the torso. Dane Myers went 5-for-5 and Victor Mesa Jr. drove in four runs as Pensacola established a new team record with their ninth straight win.
- Jorge Soler’s 144th MLB home run was his first career walk-off hit of any kind. It capped off an unprecedented comeback win for the Marlins, per Elias—the franchise had never previously rallied to walk off after trailing by two or more runs with two outs and nobody on base in the ninth inning or later (h/t MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola). Miami’s win probability was approximately 1.3% when the rally began.
- Jesús Luzardo earned his fifth quality start of the season. That’s as many as all other Marlins pitchers combined.
- Turf toe in his right foot will sideline Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the next 4-6 weeks. Garrett Hampson has started in his place as Miami’s center fielder the last two games. The club also intends to use Peyton Burdick and Xavier Edwards at the position.
- Congrats to Aníbal Sánchez on an excellent playing career! The Venezuelan right-hander announced his retirement on Tuesday. A starter for the Fish from 2006-2012, Sánchez threw a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks during his rookie year. He ranks sixth in Marlins history in innings pitched (794.1), strikeouts (676) and wins (44) and top 10 in almost every career counting stat. He finished fourth in AL Cy Young award voting with the Tigers in 2013 and won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019. He’ll be at LoanDepot Park tonight.
- Elsewhere around the majors, Justin Verlander struggled in his first home start as a Met (5.0 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR vs. Rays). In fact, every NL East team aside from the Marlins lost on Tuesday.
- There was lots of conversation about Chisholm's injury and the surprisingly competitive Nationals on the latest episode of Fish Stripes LIVE.
- The Marlins have a 55.9% chance to win their next game against the Nationals, per FanGraphs. Double-A Pensacola (7:35 p.m. ET), High-A Beloit (12:05 p.m. ET) and Low-A Jupiter (6:30 p.m. ET) are at home while Triple-A Jacksonville (11:05 a.m. ET) is on the road.
- Former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria appeared on MLB Central to shill his new book.
