FOCO releases limited-edition Miami Marlins Snoopy Peanuts bobblehead

Impeccable timing: days after the Miami Marlins lost outfielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Sánchez to injuries, there’s a new power hitter on the market, and his price tag is only $65.

As announced by FOCO on Wednesday, the latest addition to the manufacturer’s popular line of bobbleheads features “Peanuts” icon Snoopy dressed in all 30 MLB teams’ signature colors and logos, complete with a baseball bat, team hat and team uniform (in the Marlins’ case, it’s their standard home white uni). Snoopy is depicted in a swinging pose with his name displayed in front, wearing No. 00 on his back. The collectible stands approximately eight inches tall before including the black/blue/red Marlins base.

Each of the Snoopy Bighead bobbles retail for $65 and are individually numbered out of 150 units. FOCO says their Peanuts collection will continue expanding throughout 2023, featuring additional Peanuts characters (Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and more).