 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 10, 2023

Edward Cabrera and Merrill Kelly will start Wednesday’s Marlins vs. Diamondbacks game at Chase Field. Full lineups and game notes in here.

By Ely Sussman
/ new
Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) slides into second base for a steal against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (18-19, -55 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (20-16, +9 RD) game thread, the sixth and final game of Miami’s road trip.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  1. CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (83 wRC+ this season, bats left)
  2. DH Jorge Soler (122, R)
  3. 1B Luis Arraez (166, L)
  4. RF Jesús Sánchez (137, L)
  5. 3B Jon Berti (96, R)
  6. SS Joey Wendle (-21, L)
  7. LF Peyton Burdick (44, R)
  8. C Jacob Stallings (5, R)
  9. 2B Garrett Hampson (101, R)

RHP Edward Cabrera (92 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, Hampson and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Fortes and Yuli Gurriel out; Arraez switches from 2B to 1B

Additional Marlins Notes: Continuing a trend, Cabrera and Stallings are paired together for the sixth straight start. In recent weeks, Stallings has caught every Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara outing, with Nick Fortes catching everybody else...After a lousy beginning to his season, Sánchez is on pace to set new career-highs in numerous rate stats and his 52.4% hard-hit rate is tops among all Marlins players...Burdick is in the lineup for only the second time since being recalled a week ago.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll (7) is unable to run down a line drive against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  1. 3B Josh Rojas (79 wRC+ this season, bats right)
  2. 2B Ketel Marte (117, S)
  3. LF Corbin Carroll (139, L)
  4. 1B Christian Walker (128, R)
  5. DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (134, R)
  6. RF Pavin Smith (138, L)
  7. SS Geraldo Perdomo (187, S)
  8. CF Alek Thomas (62, L)
  9. C José Herrera (85, R)

RHP Merrill Kelly (158 ERA+ this season)

Diamondbacks Notes: Kelly signed a contract extension with Arizona at the beginning of last season and has not missed a scheduled start since then. Today will be his 41st during that span, tied for the most in the majors...I would not have guessed that Perdomo leads all D-backs hitters in WAR (leads all of their players—pitchers included—in the Baseball-Reference version).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at Chase Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...