Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 10, 2023

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (18-19, -55 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (20-16, +9 RD) game thread, the sixth and final game of Miami’s road trip.
Marlins Game Notes
Marlins Starting Lineup
- CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (83 wRC+ this season, bats left)
- DH Jorge Soler (122, R)
- 1B Luis Arraez (166, L)
- RF Jesús Sánchez (137, L)
- 3B Jon Berti (96, R)
- SS Joey Wendle (-21, L)
- LF Peyton Burdick (44, R)
- C Jacob Stallings (5, R)
- 2B Garrett Hampson (101, R)
RHP Edward Cabrera (92 ERA+ this season)
Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, Hampson and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Fortes and Yuli Gurriel out; Arraez switches from 2B to 1B
Additional Marlins Notes: Continuing a trend, Cabrera and Stallings are paired together for the sixth straight start. In recent weeks, Stallings has caught every Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara outing, with Nick Fortes catching everybody else...After a lousy beginning to his season, Sánchez is on pace to set new career-highs in numerous rate stats and his 52.4% hard-hit rate is tops among all Marlins players...Burdick is in the lineup for only the second time since being recalled a week ago.
Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- 3B Josh Rojas (79 wRC+ this season, bats right)
- 2B Ketel Marte (117, S)
- LF Corbin Carroll (139, L)
- 1B Christian Walker (128, R)
- DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (134, R)
- RF Pavin Smith (138, L)
- SS Geraldo Perdomo (187, S)
- CF Alek Thomas (62, L)
- C José Herrera (85, R)
RHP Merrill Kelly (158 ERA+ this season)
Diamondbacks Notes: Kelly signed a contract extension with Arizona at the beginning of last season and has not missed a scheduled start since then. Today will be his 41st during that span, tied for the most in the majors...I would not have guessed that Perdomo leads all D-backs hitters in WAR (leads all of their players—pitchers included—in the Baseball-Reference version).
How to Watch/Listen/Follow
First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.
Noah Berger is at Chase Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.
Noah will handle the game recap article.
