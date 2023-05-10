Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Start time, how to watch and game thread—May 10, 2023

Welcome to Wednesday’s Marlins (18-19, -55 RD) vs. Diamondbacks (20-16, +9 RD) game thread, the sixth and final game of Miami’s road trip.

UPDATE: The offending set of panels has finally decided to cooperate.



Now if only they would turn off the God awfully loud music that's been playing since I got here... https://t.co/KW7XQBkRWm pic.twitter.com/ce0ALHgJ1y — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) May 10, 2023

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Edward Cabrera (92 ERA+ this season)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Burdick, Hampson and Stallings in, Bryan De La Cruz, Nick Fortes and Yuli Gurriel out; Arraez switches from 2B to 1B

Additional Marlins Notes: Continuing a trend, Cabrera and Stallings are paired together for the sixth straight start. In recent weeks, Stallings has caught every Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara outing, with Nick Fortes catching everybody else...After a lousy beginning to his season, Sánchez is on pace to set new career-highs in numerous rate stats and his 52.4% hard-hit rate is tops among all Marlins players...Burdick is in the lineup for only the second time since being recalled a week ago.

Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

RHP Merrill Kelly (158 ERA+ this season)

Diamondbacks Notes: Kelly signed a contract extension with Arizona at the beginning of last season and has not missed a scheduled start since then. Today will be his 41st during that span, tied for the most in the majors...I would not have guessed that Perdomo leads all D-backs hitters in WAR (leads all of their players—pitchers included—in the Baseball-Reference version).

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami.

Noah Berger is at Chase Field representing Fish Stripes as a credentialed reporter. Follow him on Twitter (@Trainboy100) for in-game updates.

Noah will handle the game recap article.