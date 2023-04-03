Johnny Cueto’s Marlins debut cut short by right biceps tightness

Johnny Cueto’s first regular season appearance as a Miami Marlin was delayed until Monday due to general soreness. Seemingly more than just a coincidence, Cueto couldn’t even make it one full time through the Minnesota Twins lineup before suffering from what the team has described as right biceps tightness.

The veteran’s final line: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, 2 HR (30 pitches/15 strikes)

The 37-year-old generated only one whiff against Minnesota, and Trevor Larnach technically foul-tipped it.

Although fastball velocity isn’t particularly important for Cueto at this stage of his career, it’s worth nothing that he averaged only 90.4 miles per hour on his four-seamer in this start. For context, Cueto’s average velo was higher than that in 21 of his 25 games for the Chicago White Sox last season.

Newly recalled right-hander Jeff Lindgren came on to relieve Cueto. The game deteriorated into a blowout. Skip Schumaker had catcher Jacob Stallings take the mound for the ninth inning to preserve his most trusted bullpen arms for the remainder of the series.

If Cueto winds up missing an extended period due to the injury, Braxton Garrett figures to be atop the list of replacement candidates. Garrett made 17 major league starts for the Fish in 2022.