10-year Marliniversary: Marlins rally past Mets with 2 runs in 15th

Throughout their history, the Miami Marlins and New York Mets have had more than their fair share of lengthy games against one another.

On this day 10 years ago, it took the Marlins 15 innings to emerge victorious. After the Mets took the lead in the top of the inning, the Marlins scored two in the bottom half to win in walk-off fashion, 4-3.

Just to get the game to extra innings, Miami needed a run as it came to bat in the bottom of the ninth on April 29, 2013. Trailing 2-1 against New York closer Bobby Parnell, Justin Ruggiano led off the inning with a double. A single from Rob Brantly put runners on the corners before Nick Green tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The teams traded zeroes for the next five innings before the Mets finally got to the Miami bullpen in the top of the 15th. With two runners in scoring position, Ruben Tejada’s infield single off Miami’s Jon Rauch plated the go-ahead run. Fortunately, Green, the Marlins shortstop, was able to save a run by keeping the ball on the infield.

That would prove large.

With one out in the bottom of the frame against Shaun Marcum, a Greg Dobbs single got the rally started. Following a walk to Ruggiano, Brantly singled home the tying run as Ruggiano made his way to third. On the very next pitch, Green lifted a flyball to left field to score Ruggiano for the walk-off run.

Prior to the ninth, the lone Miami run came in the third inning as Giancarlo Stanton grounded into a double play. The Mets answered in the top of the fourth when John Buck took Jose Fernandez deep for a two-run home run.

Six different Miami relievers combined to allow just a run on eight hits in 11 innings in the victory. Ruggiano, Brantly and New York’s Justin Turner each finished with three hits.

During the 2013 season, Miami would go just 6-13 in extra innings. Three of those wins came over the Mets. The first came on this day a decade ago.