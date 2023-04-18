MIAMI—After an exciting come-from-behind win on Monday night thanks to Jorge Soler, it was Jazz Chisholm’s turn to play hero on Tuesday. His 3-run shot in the fourth proved to be the difference in Miami’s 4-2 win at loanDepot Park.

Edward Cabrera was on the bump for Miami as he looked to build off his last start in Philly, easily his best of the young season.

After striking out the leadoff man, Lamonte Wade, Cabrera immediately ran into trouble in the top of the first. A bloop hit by Thairo Estrada set up Mike Yastrzemski, who belted a 2-0 fastball over the right field wall for a 2-run homer, the first allowed by Cabrera this year.

Unlike last season, Miami has actually fared better offensively against left-handed pitching. Going into Tuesday, the Marlins had a .304/.350/.429 slash line against southpaws. Against righties, they’ve hit .234/.292/.379.

They were held hitless through the first two until Jacob Stallings led off the bottom of the third with a double, just his third extra-base hit of the season.

Jean Segura—who was scratched and then unscratched from tonight’s lineup—bunted Stallings over to third. While fielding it, Alex Wood injured his hamstring and was immediately taken out of the game. Giants announced he left with a “left hamstring strain.”

Jakob Junis replaced him and surrendered a sacrifice fly to Jon Berti, which cut the Giants’ lead in half.

Miami’s offense was not finished. In the bottom of the fourth, after Jorge Soler and Bryan De La Cruz reached base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. took Junis deep to right field for a 3-run shot, which gave the Marlins a 4-2 lead. The ball traveled 391 feet and hit the facing of the upper deck.

3-run shot by Jazz Chisholm Jr. Miami leads 4-2! pic.twitter.com/VuugXUaK1N — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) April 18, 2023

Chisholm was batting sixth on Tuesday as Miami was scheduled to face left-hander Alex Wood.

After a rough first inning, Cabrera settled beautifully. He retired 16 of the next 21 batters he faced and struck out 7. He’s only walked 3 batters in his last two starts compared to 13 walks in his first two starts of the season.

His final line on Tuesday: 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (92 pitches, 58 strikes).

Miami’s hot bullpen continued to dominate in this one, as they combined for three shutout innings by Tanner Scott, Dylan Floro, and A.J. Puk. Puk earned his third save of the season.

A.J. Puk enters in a save situation to the tune of "Intro" by DMX and light show to boot.#Marlins https://t.co/uGGLaKiP9w pic.twitter.com/bL05KALeiU — Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) April 19, 2023

Extras:

Luis Arraez’s left index finger continues to give him issues, as he was seen shaking it multiple times on Tuesday night

Soler had his first 3-hit game of the season and raised his batting average to .263

Avi Garcia earned a hat-trick in his first game back from a right wrist contusion. His struggles continue

Dylan Floro continues to pitch well, as his ERA sits at 0.00

Miami has won 3 straight series

The Marlins improved to 10-8 on the season, while the Giants fell to 5-11, good for fourth in the NL West. Miami will once again go for a series sweep tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 PM. Trevor Rogers is expected to toe the rubber against Alex Cobb.