In their 2023 Grapefruit League debuts, Yuli Gurriel went 1-for-3 while José Iglesias went 0-for-2 and turned a double play. The timing of their signings initially made me skeptical that both could be Opening Day roster possibilities, but this is an encouraging development.

Entering what would have been his age-27 season, right-hander Jordan Yamamoto announced his retirement. Yamamoto has had arguably the best MLB career of any prospect the Marlins acquired from the Brewers in the 2018 Christian Yelich trade, but that’s not saying much (6.05 ERA, 5.35 FIP, 1.41 WHIP in 96.2 IP). Miami dealt Yamamoto to the Mets two years ago. He spent most of his New York tenure rehabbing from injuries and pitching in the upper minors. This spring, he was in camp with the Dodgers as a non-roster invitee.

Daniel Castano will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Astros (1:10 p.m. first pitch). Matt Barnes, JT Chargois and Bryan Hoeing are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. Listen to the Marlins radio call on Fox Sports 940.

Diamond Sports Group, which operates the Bally Sports regional networks, is expected to file for bankruptcy on Friday, according to the New York Post’s Josh Kosman. “MLB recently tried to acquire the rights to all 14 teams that Diamond broadcasts,” but the league was unsuccessful. It’s reportedly unprofitable for Diamond to follow through on its coverage of several teams including the Reds, Guardians, Padres and Diamondbacks (no mention of the Marlins). MLB is preparing to broadcast those teams’ games for free this season if their Bally Sports affiliates decline to do so.

Nasim Nuñez is learning to tap into more of his game power, Alex Carver of Fish On The Farm writes.

Nuñez was reassigned to minor league camp this morning. Sixto Sánchez, Xavier Edwards and George Soriano were all optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Christina De Nicola of MLB.com and Skip Schumaker bonded over their Ted Lasso fandom.

