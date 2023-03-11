The Miami Marlins knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday afternoon’s Spring Training game. They bested the Rays 5-3 after breaking out offensively in the bottom of the fifth.

Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers got the start for the Marlins and continues to throw well this spring. Rogers went four innings as scheduled, allowing two hits, two runs, no runs, and five strikeouts.

Former Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes struggled in his short outing as he had issues with command on his pitches. Right-hander Bryan Hoeing had a good outing as he threw 1 1⁄ 3 innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout. JT Chargois also threw well in his one inning of work as he allowed no base runners and recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Floro came in relief for the Fish in the eighth and performed well. Floro threw one inning allowing a hit, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout. Steven Okert shut the door and picked up the save as he struck out all three batters he faced.

Playing with mostly minor league depth players, the Rays had only four total hits.

Meanwhile, the Marlins offense had a productive game at the plate as they scored five runs on nine hits against the Rays pitching staff. Jesús Sánchez shined during this ballgame. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles—all hits had exit velocities of 106 mph or higher.

Two of Sánchez’s hits came off lefties, which was an issue for him last season.

The Fish also had two triples in the game. Bryan De La Cruz ripped an RBI triple to RF and CJ Hinojosa had a two-run triple down the RF line.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. continues to hit this spring. He went 1-for-2, raising his batting average to .318.

What’s next?

The Miami Marlins will play again Sunday afternoon as they’ll hit the road to take on the Houston Astros. Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera is expected to get the start opposing Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 1:05 pm EST.