- The Marlins reportedly struck minor league deals with Yuli Gurriel and José Iglesias on Thursday. No team announcements about either yet. It’s difficult to imagine either veteran big leaguer—particularly Gurriel—actually reporting to Triple-A Jacksonville unless it’s for a brief, unofficial rehab assignment. Their contracts presumably including opt-outs very early in the regular season if they haven’t been added to the active roster by then.
- More about the Gurriel signing here and the Iglesias signing here.
- Jesús Luzardo will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against the Nationals (6:05 p.m. first pitch). Eury Pérez, A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. Listen to the Marlins radio call on MLB.com. Follow me (@RealEly) for updates.
- Following the game at around 9:30 p.m. ET, we’ll be hosting a State of the Fish Twitter Space on @fishstripes reacting to the Gurriel and Iglesias signings, among other topics.
- Within this Marlins feature by Kevin Kernan of Ball Nine, he mentioned that the Marlins will be utilizing assistant hitting coach John Mabry to help identify when their opponents or their own pitchers are tipping pitches. “All offseason he’s been concentrating on all our guys and dissecting them and figuring out certain guys,” Skip Schumaker told Kernan. “Some guys just don’t realize they are doing it.”
- Citing hot September/October performance and barrels per plate appearance, Bryan De La Cruz is featured in Foolish Bailey’s annual video about five MLB hitters he likes to exceed expectations during the upcoming season.
- Marlins Rule 5 Draft pick Nic Enright threw his first bullpen session of spring camp on Wednesday. Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald wrote about the bond that has formed between Enright and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. over their cancer fights.
Poll
Who will have more total plate appearances for the Marlins in 2023?
-
53%
Yuli Gurriel
-
46%
José Iglesias
