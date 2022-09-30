Marlins vs. Brewers: Start time, how to watch and game thread—September 30, 2022

Welcome to Friday’s Marlins (65-91, -97 RD) vs. Brewers (83-73, +36 RD) game thread. This will presumably be the final Sandy Day of the 2022 season.

Use this Fish Picks link prior to every Marlins series to submit your predictions. The ninth inning of the contest has just begun and it runs through October 5.

Marlins Game Notes

Marlins Starting Lineup

RHP Sandy Alcantara (173 ERA+ this season, career 134 ERA+)

Lineup Changes from Previous Game: Bleday, Díaz, Rojas, Sánchez and Stallings in, Brian Anderson, Peyton Burdick, Nick Fortes, Jordan Groshans and Charles Leblanc out; Wendle switches from SS to 3B

Additional Notes: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Stallings has caught all 3,148 of Alcantara’s pitches this season. Alcantara has gone exactly seven innings in each of his three previous career starts against the Brewers...This is Sánchez’s first major league appearance since August 2.

Brewers Starting Lineup

RHP Corbin Burnes (127 ERA+ this season, career 127 ERA+)

Notes: These are meaningful games for the Brewers! As of early Friday evening, they’re trailing the Phillies by one game for the final NL Wild Card spot...Burnes has allowed at least one earned run in each of his 13 starts since the All-Star break. He’s often good, but never 100% dominant...The Brewers ordinarily hit for a lot of power against right-handed pitching (168 of their 213 total home runs). Of course, Alcantara is built differently from most righties.

How to Watch/Listen/Follow

First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Watch on Bally Sports Florida or listen to the radio broadcast on Fox Sports 940 Miami. Out-of-market fans can stream the game on MLB.TV.

I will handle the game recap article.

DraftKings Odds