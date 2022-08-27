For the first two-plus decades of their existence, the Florida/Miami Marlins had just one player hit 40 home runs in a season. On this day five years ago, the franchise had its first reach the 50 mark.

Giancarlo Stanton made club history by hitting his 50th home run. The blast came during a four-run eighth inning as the Miami Marlins defeated the San Diego Padres, 6-2.

It was a 2-2 contest at Marlins Park on Aug. 27, 2017 as the Marlins came to bat in the bottom of the eighth. San Diego stuck with starting pitcher Clayton Richard. Lead-off man Dee Strange-Gordon started the inning with a single up the middle. That set the stage for Stanton to make history.

On a 2-1 pitch from Richard, Stanton launched a rocket to straightaway center field. It cleared the wall, traveling an estimated 425 feet at greater than 112 miles per hour.

Stanton’s shot put Miami in front for good, but the Marlins weren’t done in the inning. Two pitches later, Christian Yelich tripled to right field. A throwing error by Padres second baseman Carlos Asuaje allowed Yelich to come all the way around to score.

With the lead now 5-2, Richard’s day was done. Carter Capps was called upon in relief. After getting Marcell Ozuna and Tyler Moore to record outs, Capps served up a solo home run to Derek Dietrich to cap the scoring.

Kyle Barraclough worked a scoreless eighth to pick up the win for Miami. Richard suffered the disappointing loss. He also served as the Padres’ only offense.

The Marlins got the scoring started in the third on an RBI double by Stanton. He would later come around to score on a wild pitch. Richard helped himself and tied the game with a two-run home run in the fifth against Miami starter Dan Straily.

While Richard’s shot tied the game, it was Stanton’s 50th home run that made the headlines. It came on this day five years ago.