Marlins On The Move: 8/8-8/14

Another week of Minor League Baseball in the Marlins system, another week of players shifting throughout the levels. Compared to weeks prior, this past one was relatively uneventful. However, there have been more debuts from recent Marlins draftees! We’ve got all you need to know from the Marlins minor league system right here.

Ranked Prospect Movement

LHP Andrew Nardi

Andrew Nardi's first career strikeout is a beauuuuuuuty, 96 at the knees pic.twitter.com/YBYBmED3hw — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) August 17, 2022

The only ranked prospect to move up last week—per MLB Pipeline rankings—Andrew Nardi (#30 prospect) was selected from Jacksonville along with RHP Parker Bugg to fill the voids left by Anthony Bender and Tommy Nance. Nardi has shown an ability to eat multiple innings during his time in Jacksonville, and if that ability translates to the big leagues, he could be especially useful.

Nardi stands at 6’3” and throws three pitches: fastball, slider, and changeup. FanGraphs grades all those weapons currently in the 45-55 range, with the slider being his primary weapon. Nardi is a high-strikeout guy, with K/9 rates of 14.43 at AA and 12.79 at AAA during the 2022 season. Nardi is especially dominant against lefties, generating a lot of swings-and-misses with the slider as hitters chase it out of the zone.

He should be a valuable addition to the Marlins roster. With a sub-1.00 WHIP in AAA, he has the makings of a promising player.

2B Cody Morrissette

The 16th-ranked Marlins prospect, Morissette was activated from the injured list this past Sunday. Morrissette, currently playing in A+ ball in Beloit, had been out of action since July 3 after fouling a ball off his foot, breaking a bone. Now he’s back in his customary leadoff spot.

Heading to the Injured List

OF Tanner Allen (#21) placed on 7-day IL (8/12)

SS Kahlil Watson (#3) placed on 7-day IL (8/12)

2022 Draftee Assignments

15th Round RHP Ike Buxton—FCL Marlins

6th Round RHP Jared Poland—FCL Marlins

12th Round LHP Cole Kirschsieper—FCL Marlins

11th Round RHP Alex Williams—FCL Marlins

4th Round RHP Marcus Johnson—FCL Marlins

3rd Round RHP Karson Milbrandt—FCL Marlins

20th Round RHP Jack Gowen—FCL Marlins

Full Transaction List

Miami Marlins sent RHP Aneurys Zabala outright to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

RHP Jacob Miller assigned to FCL Marlins.

LHP Chandler Jozwiak assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

RHP Cody Mincey assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

C Jan Mercado assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Beloit Sky Carp.

RHP Josan Mendez assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

RHP Zack Leban assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

C J.D. Osborne roster status changed by Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos placed RF Troy Johnston on the 7-day injured list retroactive to August 7

Miami Marlins sent LHP Trevor Rogers on a rehab assignment to Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

LHP Caleb Wurster assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from Beloit Sky Carp.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp placed RHP Nick Neidert on the 7-day injured list.

C Jose Estrada assigned to Beloit Sky Carp from FCL Marlins.

RHP Alexis Ramirez retired.

RHP Ike Buxton assigned to FCL Marlins.

C Victor Ortega assigned to DSL Marlins from DSL Miami.

DSL Miami activated RHP Julio Garcia.

Miami Marlins signed free agent LHP Josh Rogers to a minor league contract.

Miami Marlins sent RHP Tommy Nance on a rehab assignment to Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

C Hudson Livesey assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads.

LHP Josh Rogers assigned to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos activated C J.D. Osborne.

sent SS Cody Morissette on a rehab assignment to FCL Marlins.

RHP Jared Poland assigned to FCL Marlins.

LHP Cole Kirschsieper assigned to FCL Marlins.

Jupiter Hammerheads placed OF Tanner Allen on the 7-day injured list.

Jupiter Hammerheads sent LHP Jared Pettitte on a rehab assignment to FCL Marlins.

Jupiter Hammerheads placed SS Kahlil Watson on the 7-day injured list.

Miami Marlins sent CF Billy Hamilton outright to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp; Hamilton elected free agency.

Miami Marlins optioned RF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

RHP Alex Williams assigned to FCL Marlins.

RHP Marcus Johnson assigned to FCL Marlins.

RHP Karson Milbrandt assigned to FCL Marlins.

RHP Jack Gowen assigned to FCL Marlins.

OF Norel González assigned to Pensacola Blue Wahoos from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins selected the contract of RHP A.J. Ladwig from Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

2B Angeudis Santos assigned to Jupiter Hammerheads from FCL Marlins.

Jupiter Hammerheads activated LHP Patrick Murphy from the 7-day injured list.

Miami Marlins optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins selected the contract of RHP Parker Bugg from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Miami Marlins selected the contract of LHP Andrew Nardi from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Beloit Sky Carp activated SS Cody Morissette from the 7-day injured list.