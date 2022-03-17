Marlins to celebrate 25th anniversary of 1997 World Series team

Fish Stripes has learned that the Marlins will be honoring the franchise’s 1997 World Series championship team at LoanDepot Park this season. They’re designing a special logo for the 25th anniversary celebration and offering a fan giveaway when the Marlins host the Brewers from May 13-15.

The Marlins won’t be playing in throwback uniforms that weekend, nor will they be retiring any uniform numbers (despite the fanbase’s requests). But it is safe to assume that many alumni from the ‘97 team will participate. In 2018, the Marlins welcomed back Jeff Conine, Charles Johnson, Cliff Floyd, Alex Fernández, Todd Hollandsworth, Alex Arias, Kurt Abbott, Edgar Rentería and Liván Hernández (among others) for the 25th anniversary of Marlins baseball.

It’s no coincidence that this celebration is scheduled for a series against the Brewers. They are managed by Craig Counsell, Florida’s second baseman in 1997 whose sacrifice fly forced Game 7 of the World Series into extra innings.

LoanDepot Park attendance was hampered last season by a combination of COVID precautions and the Marlins’ incompetence on the field. The only games with announced crowds above 15,000 were those against the regal Yankees and Dodgers. If executed properly, this 25th anniversary could be a big draw regardless of how the team is performing.

The start times for the three-game matchup will be 6:40 p.m. on Friday, 6:10 p.m. on Saturday and 1:40 p.m. on Sunday.

The Marlins’ full promotional schedule for the 2022 season should be announced in a matter days, featuring the usual blend of heritage nights, bobbleheads, etc. Single-game tickets have been on sale since last week.