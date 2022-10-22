Throughout Florida/Miami Marlins history, only eight players have won a Gold Glove. Only two have won multiple Gold Gloves.

Before another member of the Marlins ever won one, catcher Charles Johnson won three. His third straight was awarded on this day 25 years ago.

The Florida Marlins were preparing for Game 4 of the 1997 World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Oct. 22, 1997 when Johnson learned that he had been recognized for his defense for the third straight year. For the 1997 season, Johnson didn’t commit a single error and was responsible for just one passed ball.

In addition to handling one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball and catching a no-hitter, Johnson threw out 47% of baserunners who tied to steal. The 56 runners caught was tied for the best in all of baseball.

At the plate, Johnson batted .250 with 19 home runs and 63 RBIs. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Johnson was a big reason why the Marlins went on to win their first World Series. He began the 1998 season with Florida but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers early in the season. Johnson ultimately would win a fourth straight Gold Glove.

It would be six years later before another Marlin won a Gold Glove as first baseman Derrek Lee and second baseman Luis Castillo each claimed one during Florida’s 2003 world championship season. Castillo would tie Johnson’s team record by winning three straight Gold Gloves from 2003 to 2005.

Johnson remains the only Marlins catcher to win a Gold Glove. He captured his third straight on this day a quarter-century ago.