2-time Marlin Cameron Maybin announces his retirement

Former top Marlins prospect turned major league journeyman Cameron Maybin hung up his cleats on Monday. Rather than seek another contract for his age-35 season, he is shifting his focus elsewhere, as detailed in a heartfelt social media announcement:

Welcoming 2022 and my next chapter...

I’ve played this game since I was 4 years old. Three decades later, my love for baseball is only matched by the love I have for the family that’s supported me every step of the way.

14 years ago I made my big league debut with the Detroit Tigers. I remember every second of that series. The old Yankee Stadium, more than 50,000 fans in attendance, my grandmother in the stands with my parents and family, and most notably, my first career hit and the bomb I blasted off Roger Clemens—a story my dad still tells his friends to this day.

I am the man I am today because of this ame and the teams that gave a young kid from Asheville, North Carolina a chance to be great: the Tigers, Marlins, Padres, Braves, Angels, Astros, Mariners, Yankees, Cubs, and Mets. To the coaches, agents and mentors and most importantly, the fans, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your support.

Although my journey as a professional baseball player ends here with the announcement of my retirement, my work in this game is just getting started.

I’m excited for what lies ahead, including my work with the Players Alliance in our effort to provide access and opportunity for the next generation of Black ballplayers.

To my family, especially my mom, dad, and sister: it hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been the ride of a lifetime. I am nothing without each and every one of you.

To my wife Courtney and my kids, Trent, Max Laila: you are my everything and I can’t wait to spend more time at home with you.

To this game: thank you for teaching me so many important life lessons. I will spend the next chapter of my life paying that forward.

To a 4 year old Killa Cam: you did it, man. You never stopped believing in yourself, even when others didn’t believe in you. And never forget, the only person that can beat you is you—especially around those bases.

With gratitude,

Cameron Maybin