Planning a trip to see your favorite team play live is always an exciting prospect. Whether it’s your hometown team or the team you grew up watching on TV, there’s nothing like seeing them in person and getting that rush of excitement as they climb on top of the dugout and break out their mascot for what might be the final time of the season. However, before you can get all revved up about packing your bags and buying tickets, there are some things you need to consider first: where am I going? When should I go? How do I plan my trip so everything goes smoothly? These are just some of the questions answered below.

How To Plan Your Trip

If you’re looking to enjoy a great day at the beach and watch some Major League Baseball at the same time, then Marlins Park is where it’s at! Miami has plenty of amazing restaurants near Marlins Park, so you can eat before or after the game. Also, if you run out of things to do in Miami, you can go on day trips to enjoy some of the surrounding cities. There is a lot to explore in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West. Whether you are looking for fine dining or authentic Cuban food, there are plenty of options within walking distance from the stadium that will satisfy your cravings.

The vibe inside Marlins Park is electric, especially during games that have implications on whether they will make their wild card spot. If you’re thinking about planning a trip to see this diamond in the rough here’s how to plan your trip to see a Miami Marlins Game.

When To Go?

Going to a baseball game can be an awesome experience any time of the year, but it’s especially fun when the summer heat is in full force. In Miami, you’ll get sunflowers and beautiful beaches all around town with plenty of action going on inside Marlins Park at night. What better way to spend your day than with a baseball game and then an ice-cold beer on the beach? With boisterous fans cheering their hometown favorites, you’re sure to have tons of fun at any Marlins Park event.

Best Time To Fly-In?

The best time to go is during the summer. If you’re looking for whether that’s just perfect, then June through September are the months to visit. With hot days and warm nights, this area provides a great chance to lounge out on South Beach with your family or friends while enjoying an amazing game at Marlins Park all in one day!

How To Get There?

Miami has a great public transportation system so you can get to Marlins Park easily and quickly. The Metro Rail runs all throughout Miami-Dade County and will drop off right at the front entrance of the stadium, making it easy for tourists or even locals who don’t want to deal with traffic to attend games.

You can also rent a car or take Uber or Lyft to get around easier. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, rent a bike and explore the beautiful city of Miami!

Where To Stay?

Miami is a major city with plenty of hotels to choose from. Feel at home and make yourself right at home by staying in the heart of Miami not far from Marlins Park. Stay close enough that you can easily get back and forth, but also want to spend time exploring some local hotspots like Little Havana or Coconut Grove when your baseball game lets out. With plenty of great hotels in the downtown area, you’ll be right by your home away from home before and after a Marlins game.

Take advantage of sites like Airbnb that connect you with locals who are willing to rent out their space for a little extra cash. Even if it’s just for one night, staying in an authentic Miami home can be the perfect way to break up your trip and get even more immersed into the culture of this vibrant city.

How To Buy Game Tickets?

You can buy tickets to a Miami Marlins game through their website, Ticketmaster.com, or the MLB Ballpark App. If you’re looking for great deals on good seats in the stadium, check out sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats where there are often discounts available when you enter your own specific seat locations at checkout time!

For a family trip to the ballpark, you can get a deal on tickets at Groupon.com where sometimes families of four or five people can buy discounted Marlins Park game ticket packages for a great price!

How Much Money To Bring?

First of all, come with an open mind and be ready to have fun! With that said, when you’re in Miami it’s best to embrace the culture and spend some cash on exploring the city. The average price for a ticket is about $30-$40 depending on where your seats are located but if you want access to more luxurious amenities like club seats or luxury boxes, you could be spending hundreds of dollars.

Bring plenty of cash with you to the game to buy some snacks and drinks at concessions because prices are expensive compared to other MLB stadiums! If you’re looking for food outside the stadium before a game starts, there’s an array of restaurants close by that will give you good deals.

Where To Eat?

With so many great places to eat in Miami, going out before and after a Marlins game is always an option. If you have a heavy appetite and want to get your money’s worth on great food, you can never go wrong with a Cuban restaurant. Try some delicious fried plantains or maduros while watching the game on TV at El Palacio de los Jugos!

A lot of people will park themselves in front of their television set after ballgames to catch the late-night shows, but if you’re looking for a great place to eat right after Marlins Park lets out then head over to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar. With plenty of southern comfort food and an extensive drink menu, this is one restaurant that’s hard not to love.

What To Wear?

No matter what time of year it is, Miami’s climate is always pretty warm and humid. The high temperatures in the summer can be brutal but there are plenty of places to get drinks or food that will keep you refreshed until game time!

Wherever you may go for pregame eats, make sure your wardrobe isn’t too heavy so you don’t sweat it out before the game starts. You can wear pretty much anything you like to an MLB game, but make sure to bring plenty of sunscreen and sunglasses so you don’t get burned by the sun while watching your favorite team!

What To Do After The Game?

For those who love the great outdoors, Miami has some beautiful wildlife parks like Zoo Miami or Jungle Island. You can also choose to head over to the beach after a Marlins game and enjoy some time in Miami’s beautiful sun.

Or, if you’re not ready for nightfall just yet, hop on your bike and explore South Beach! So many people flock here during baseball season for good reason: there is so much culture and beauty to be found along this coastline that it’s impossible to get bored.

Bonus: Facts About The Miami Marlins And The City Of Miami

The Miami Marlins are a Major League Baseball team with the MLB’s National League East division. They were founded in 1993 and play their home games at Marlins Park, which opened its doors to fans for the first time during spring training of 2012. Although they haven’t been around as long as some other teams like the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, they have a rich and interesting history that’s worth learning about!

Miami is the second-most populous city in Florida but also one of its youngest cities. It was founded just shy of 130 years ago, making it an average age for a major American metropolitan area. The beautiful skyline of Miami can be seen from across Biscayne Bay on clear days, as the city is built on a strip of land between the ocean and Biscayne Bay.

The Miami Marlins play in Marlins Park which opened its doors to fans for the first time during spring training 2012. Although they haven’t been around as long as some other teams like the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox, they have a rich and interesting history that’s worth learning about!

Miami is a city that has been home to the Marlins since 1993, and it’s also one of America’s youngest major metropolitan areas. The Miami skyline can be seen from across Biscayne Bay on clear days because the city is built right on top of a strip of land between ocean and bay. Whether you’re watching your favorite team play at Marlins Park or exploring South Beach after nightfall, there are plenty of things to see in this vibrant coastal metropolis! If you’re looking for ways to make the most of your day at Marlins Park, this is how it’s done! With so many different things to do before and after a game, there are tons of great options available no matter what kind of trip you had in mind.