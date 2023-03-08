Marlins Podcast Episodes
- The following Marlins non-roster invitees were reassigned to minor league camp on Tuesday: Jacob Berry, Dylan Bice, Enrique Burgos, Dax Fulton, Robert Garcia, Troy Johnston, Jake Mangum, Jan Mercado, Joe Rizzo and Jefry Yan. I imagine it’s a particularly frustrating development for Burgos. The 32-year-old right-hander was selected to represent his native Panama in the World Baseball Classic, but the Marlins declined to give him permission to do so. It’d be understandable if he was genuinely a candidate to make the Opening Day roster. The timing of this reassignment—directly after pitching a clean inning of relief—suggests that was not the case and he’s far down on their depth chart. He may never get another opportunity to compete in the WBC.
- Only six hits for the Marlins in their latest Grapefruit League defeat. Any way you slice it, this team’s performance has been abominable through 11 exhibition games. For context, I looked at how other Spring Training cellar-dwellers fare during the ensuing regular season.
- The Marlins and Yuli Gurriel continue to talk about a contract for the 2023 season. “Likely would be minor-league deal, if completed,” according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Marlins have many internal options who can contribute at first base this year, but other than Luis Arraez—who they are determined to use full time at second—they’re lacking in experience and upside.
- The Marlins say A.J. Puk and Tanner Scott are both on track to make their 2023 Grapefruit League debuts on Friday against the Nationals (h/t Jordan McPherson, Miami Herald).
- A week after being announced by the team, the Marlins’ signing of Richard Rodriguez has been fully processed. He’s been assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville. It is unclear whether the veteran right-hander will have time to make any Spring Training appearances.
- Braxton Garrett will be the Marlins starting pitcher today against Team Israel (6:40 p.m. first pitch). Huascar Brazoban, Daniel Castano, Steven Okert and George Soriano are among the pitchers expected to be available in relief. Listen to the Marlins radio call on MLB.com. Follow Noah Berger (@Trainboy100) for updates.
- Tonight's Fish Stripes LIVE on YouTube/Twitch/Twitter has a special 6:00 p.m. ET start time and will include our first Pressbox Report of 2023 (from the site of the game, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium). Join us live or watch the full replay afterwards.
- Eno Sarris of The Athletic foresees Jazz Chisholm Jr. benefiting from both MLB’s new shifting restrictions and larger bases.
- From a run prevention standpoint, PECOTA is “mildly optimistic” on Matt Barnes for 2023. However, that doesn’t involve his strikeout rate bouncing back to his career norms.
- CBS Morning News spoke with Kim Ng and Caroline O’Connor about the increasing number of women pursuing career in baseball.
