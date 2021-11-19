On November 17, the Miami Marlins announced their 2022 major league coaching staff. The most experienced new addition to the staff is Al Pedrique, who will take over as the club’s 3rd base and infield coach (replacing Trey Hillman).

In 2021, Pedrique served as manager of the AAA Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He led them to a 75-55 record with a roster that at various times included Edward Cabrera, Jesús Sánchez, Lewin Díaz, Bryson Brigman, Olympic silver medalist Eddy Alvarez, and for the final stretch of the season, Max Meyer and Peyton Burdick. But now, he’s back at the highest level to help Miami win as many games as possible next season.

Fish Stripes had the opportunity to talk to Pedrique about his new assignment.

Fish Stripes: How was it that you received the news on being named 3rd base coach and infield coach?

Al Pedrique: Kim Ng, the GM, called me to officially offer me the job.

FS: How was that conversation between you and Kim if you can tell us?

AP: It was pretty informal, but very professional. She congratulated me on how I managed the interview process.

FS: How does your mentality change from a manager to a 3B coach?

AP: As a manager, I am responsible for the whole team and as a 3B coach, I focus on the expectations of the manager.

FS: Which player(s) are you most excited to work with?

AP: I am very emotional to work with everyone, especially the young players to finish the development process so they can be ready to compete in the big leagues.

FS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. played 2nd base and shortstop this year, but we saw him mainly in 2B and a little bit of shortstop where he wasn’t too good (10 errors, -4 Defensive Runs Saved in 37 games). Where do you see Jazz playing in 2022 and what would you like to work with him defensively?

AP: I see him at 2B. (Miguel) Rojas signed for 2 more years. With Jazz, I would love to work with him on being more consistent in making routine plays.

FS: How do you see Brian Anderson in the 2022 season—although there is some uncertainty with his injury (underwent left shoulder surgery)? What would you like to work with him on?

AP: First, we want to make sure that he is 100 percent healthy. According to the plan of work that the trainer will prepare, we should have a better idea of his routine. I have seen him play very little.

FS: What can you tell us about Marcus Thames (new Marlins hitting coach) and Edwar González (new assistant hitting coach) and how can they help this team out?

AP: Marcus and Edwar are professionals and co-workers of mine. Both have a lot of experience and great work ethic and professionalism. They will be key to the success of the Marlins.

FS: What are your expectations for the 2021 offseason and the 2022 season?

AP: My expectations are to relax and share time with my family. We have 2 grandsons who are named JJ and Zane. As for the season, we are going to need our starters to stay healthy.

The Marlins have yet to announce who will take over Pedrique’s previous position as Jacksonville manager.