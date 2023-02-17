Down the Dorsal: Sandy Alcantara Gets His Revenge vs. Dodgers

Today, we’re looking back at my favorite Sandy Alcantara game of the 2022 season.

Just six days earlier, Sandy started against the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. The Dodgers’ plan against him? Foul off as many pitches as possible. It didn’t help that he was leaving fastballs in the middle of the plate, even when ahead in the count. Final line: 3.2 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR (89 pitches).

In a rematch with the Dodgers at LoanDepot Park on Aug. 27, “El Caballo” responded by changing his pitch mix drastically and throwing more offspeed stuff. He was unhittable.

Sandy is like a fine wine: he only gets better the longer he’s out there. Things did get a little hairy in the ninth inning, but he ultimately retired Joey Gallo on a groundout with the bases loaded to seal a complete-game win for the Marlins.

