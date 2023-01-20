Down the Dorsal: Bryan De La Cruz Saved 4th of July with Extra-Inning Fireworks

Today, we’re looking back at Uncle Sam’s birthday, Fourth of July.

The Miami Marlins had beaten the Washington Nationals six straight times, but that streak was in serious jeopardy. Entering the 10th inning, Miami had just one run on nine hits against the Nationals. That’s when Bryan De La Cruz stepped up with two outs and slammed a Tanner Rainey fastball off the left field foul pole to put the Fish ahead for good.

De La Cruz fell into a catastrophic slump soon after that and received a demotion to Triple-A Jacksonville. However, he resurfaced as the hottest Marlins hitter in September. Heading into 2023, he’s expected to get a shot to prove himself as an everyday outfielder.

Check out the full video below. Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel and turn on notifications so that you don’t miss any episodes of Down the Dorsal.