Down the Dorsal: Sandy Alcantara’s Complete Game vs. Cardinals Had Everything

We’re going back to June 29 of last year against the Cardinals. Morale was pretty low for the 33-40 Marlins, but Sandy Alcantara pitched an incredible game (as he always does).

The Marlins were down a run entering the ninth inning and on the ropes against St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley. Down to their final out, Avisaíl García stepped up. In the midst of the worst season of his life, I can hardly describe how much of a miracle it was when he blasted a go-ahead home run to center field.

Sandy went back out there for the bottom of the ninth. After a couple runners reached base, you have to wonder whether he was too tired to finish the job. Don Mattingly visited the mound, but left him in, and El Caballo got the double play he needed.

