Several MLB teams have found consistent success recently while operating on tiny budgets, but the Marlins aren’t one of them. Owner Bruce Sherman has run out of excuses for keeping Miami’s payroll as low as it is. Ely Sussman says Sherman needs to give his front office more financial resources if they aspire to assemble a well-rounded team in the near future.

The Marlins are currently projected to spend about $92 million on their 2023 team payroll. That’s more than the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati reds, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians. However, those other teams have either demonstrated that they can be successful under those conditions, or they have a deep, promising core of young players in the pipeline, or they do not expect to be competitive right away. Miami doesn’t fall into any of those buckets.

The Marlins have suffered 90-plus losses in every full season of Bruce Sherman’s ownership tenure. During that period, despite record-setting revenues across Major League Baseball as well as new opportunities to juice profits locally and inflation to the U.S. dollar, Sherman has reduced payroll.

Considering the pedestrian quality of the Marlins’ prospect pipeline and their severe issues producing runs, there is no route to substantial year-to-year improvement that doesn’t involve spending more money. Is Sherman motivated enough to actually do it?

