The Miami Marlins have traded Pablo López and teenage position players José Salas and Byron Chourio to the Minnesota Twins for Luis Arraez. The Athletic first reported that the deal was nearing the finish line after being rumored to be a possibility earlier in the offseason.

I expressed my complete thoughts about the blockbuster in a Fish Stripes Twitter Space, so please listen back to that if you missed it live. Long story short, I give it a C grade from the Marlins’ perspective. It obviously raises the floor of their offense in 2023, but Miami’s mediocre farm system is now extremely thin on the position player side. It signals that the organization is determined to win games now...yet the major league roster still has voids to fill in center field and high-leverage relief.

Originally acquired from the Mariners in 2017’s David Phelps trade, López started 94 games for the Marlins over the last five seasons. The Venezuelan right-hander has battled recurring right shoulder issues during his career, but he put those behind him in 2022 by making all 32 of his scheduled starts. He has posted a 3.94 ERA and 3.77 FIP in 510 career innings pitched in the majors. López turns 27 during spring training and has two remaining years of club control.

Before getting moved to Minnesota, López drew interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays (among others) at various points over the past year or so.

This seems pretty relevant right now. With Pablo getting traded and leaving Miami, it’s a good time to reflect on what Miami meant to him https://t.co/ulXsnhIqVf — Grant Kiefer (@KieferMedia) January 20, 2023

The 2022 American League batting champion, Arraez is baseball’s best contact hitter (at least among those with substantial MLB roles—sorry, Willians Astudillo). He can contribute at a handful of defensive positions, though his glove plays best at first base and third base. Arraez turns 26 shortly after Opening Day and has three remaining years of club control.

On a zoom call Twins President of Baseball Operations Derrick Falvey says the Marlins were in on Luis Arraez from the get-go. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) January 20, 2023

The Venezuelan-born Chourio posted an impressive .344/.429/.410 slash line in 51 Dominican Summer League games during his first professional season. He turns 18 in May.

In the opinion of most talent evaluators, Salas was a top-five prospect in the Marlins farm system. The club’s most expensive signing from the 2019-20 international free agent period, he split last season between Low-A Jupiter (123 wRC+) and High-A Beloit (88 wRC+) before being challenged in the Arizona Fall League as a 19-year-old. Baseball Prospectus just ranked him 93rd overall on their MLB top prospects list, though other outlets have him outside the top 100.

The Marlins have not shown an appetite for making long-term commitments to individual pitchers, with Sandy Alcantara as the obvious exception. So long as that philosophy sticks, it’s only natural that the front office will entertain trades involving starters once they enter their arbitration years.

This has a minimal impact on Miami’s 2023 payroll. López agreed to a $5.45 million salary to avoid arbitration. Arraez couldn’t reach an agreement with the Twins, filing at $6.1 million while the club filed at $5 million. He’ll head to an arbitration hearing in the coming weeks.

The last time these teams consummated a trade with one another was in 2019, when the Marlins packaged Sergio Romo, Chris Vallimont and cash for Lewin Díaz.

The Marlins had previously been pursuing free agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel. Arraez’s acquisition presumably brings an end to that.

