Welcome to Fishology! This new weekly show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before. For the third episode, the boys share their excitement and concerns about several rookie hitters: Nick Fortes (1:50), Jordan Groshans (15:10), JJ Bleday (25:00) and Charles Leblanc (32:45).

Enjoy Episode 3 of Fishology!

Here are 2022 MLB regular season stats for all of Miami’s rookie-eligible position players:

Follow Daniel (@Drodyyy), Adam (@AdamAkbani), Louis (@addeo_louis00) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes). Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Fish Stripes Unfiltered, What a Relief and Fishology. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.