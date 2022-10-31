How to write critical text

Of all types of journalism, criticism is the most harmful to the author’s karma. In common parlance, the word “to criticize” means “to reproach,” and “critical” means the one who finds terrible in everything. Scientific, literary, theatrical, cinematographic, restaurant, and any other criticism is a way to examine an object from different sides, both from conditionally bad and conditionally good. The critic does not have to be evil, and his writing should not morally stifle and discourage creativity. Also, critical materials can be written by anyone who knows how to write. You must focus, choose a role and position, formulate arguments, and more.

Why criticism is needed

Criticism is vital for the creative industries. It helps creators to create better, sellers to sell better, and consumers to understand what they consume.

If you watched the cartoon “Ratatouille,” you remember the formidable restaurant critic Ego. Just the thought of him makes the restaurateur shiver with terror. When Ego enters the room, everyone freezes. What the critic will write in his newspaper column depends on whether he likes the food. A negative review is a death sentence for a restaurant. A positive one is a lucky ticket.

This hyperbole from the cartoon about the rat cook did not appear in an empty place. In countries with a developed media sphere, criticism is an important institution. It helps people to find out what is good and what is not; to decide what is worth and what is not worth spending time, money, and emotions on; to compare their impressions with the impressions of an intelligent person. The conclusions of critics affect consumption. Therefore, the young restaurateur cannot neglect the future Ego column.

The reputation of the critic and the media that publishes it guarantees that professional assessment will not be replaced by hidden advertising. Reputation is not bought, not sold, easily lost, and very difficult to restore. Therefore, the restaurateur does not try to bribe Ego or any other critic to write a positive review.

Ego is an unsympathetic character, unfriendly to the restaurateur and wielding power. However, he approves of the dish he tasted - if it was good. Of course, consumers do not treat criticism as the only guide, and the critic’s impressions cannot be in tune with everyone’s impressions. However, by regularly calling it sour-sweet, boring, funny, and primitive exquisite, the critic risks losing readers’ trust. He is interested in being honest and adequate. To avoid being out of sync with the audience, the critic tries to convince them that his conclusions are not made out of anywhere and are worthy of attention: he finds strong metaphors and gives clear arguments and illustrative examples.

A few years ago, critics began to look for a place for their work in the cemetery of professions. Social networks, where everything is discussed freely, quickly, and directly, were supposed to bury it. Professional criticism has not disappeared, but it has lost its monopoly: along with the columns in respected publications that used to determine the fate of films, books, and restaurants, new platforms have emerged where consumers share their impressions directly or criticize as they can. Critics have adapted: they have diversified formats, started blogs, and learned how to create and maintain discussions on social networks. And although consumers, when making decisions, began to pay more attention to likes, ratings, and friends’ comments, they go to experts for thorough criticism.

What criticism does

Criticism has four main tasks: to understand - to get an idea of the object and describe it; to evaluate - to analyze the object according to specific criteria; to find positive and negative sides; to suggest how best to formulate the problem and offer its solution.

A description and neutral characteristic of what is the object of your text is also the background necessary for the reader to understand what it is all about. Therefore, the introductory part is often formalized in reviews.

Is it possible to start the text with something more inviting, for example, to call the novel retrograde graphomania and waste of paper immediately? Yes, but let’s remember that the circulation of publishing houses is scanty, there are few bookstores, and people buy and read very few books, so neither the novel itself nor the news of its appearance has reached the vast majority of readers. They run the risk of not understanding the text and being disappointed when they read the explanation in the seventh paragraph. You need to be honest with the reader.

To be valuable, all assessments must be reasoned. The point of the review is not that the author (didn’t) like it; otherwise, it could consist of two or three words and would not be attractive to anyone except the author and his mother (because mothers are interested in everything about their children). If we call the plot of a novel stupid, primitive, illogical, flat, and superficial, we are not telling the reader anything.