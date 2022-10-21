1xbet application summary

Betting on sports and casino games at 1xbet has become possible anywhere in India thanks to the 1xbet mobile app. It was developed by 1xbet’s technical team for Android and iOS operating systems. With its help, you can experience betting and earn real money wherever you are. In addition, every 1xbet user can become its owner, as the app is free to download and has minimal system requirements.

By downloading the 1xbet app to your device, you will have a full set of necessary tools to place bets, as it fully replicates the functionality of the official website. You’ll be able to register an account, take advantage of bonus offers, make deposits and withdrawals, contact 24/7 support, and most importantly, place bets on any sports and casino games. In this review, we will tell you what features the app has, as well as how to 1xbet app download for Android and iOS.

1xbet app features

As already mentioned, the mobile app replicates the functionality of the official website. It has a user-friendly interface and simple navigation, which will allow even new players to quickly and easily understand it. The app will work correctly and intelligently on all types of devices with Android and iOS operating systems, and will automatically adjust to your gadget’s screen resolution. The 1xbet apk will take up little space in your device’s memory, which also ensures that the app is available to every player. The table below shows you the main features and requirements of the 1xbet app:

Sports betting on the 1xbet app

Sports betting on the 1xbet platform is available not only on your personal computer, but also in the bookie’s mobile app. Opening the sportsbook, you will find over 30 sports disciplines to place your bets in both LINE and LIVE modes. Among them you will find:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Baseball;

Football:

Holf;

Tennis;

MMA;

Basketball;

Water Polo;

Ice Hockey;

Horse Racing, etc.

In addition, for fans of eSports, there are also many events available in the sportsbook to place bets on. For example Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Valorant, CS:GO, King of Glory, Mobile Legends, etc. You will be able to watch the match in real time on your mobile device by going to LIVE Sports.

Casino entertainment via 1xbet app

Apart from the process of betting on sports, you can also have fun by playing games from licensed providers at 1xbet Casino through the app. In doing so, you can not only have a gambling experience, but also earn real money. When you visit the casino lobby, you will be presented with the following entertainments:

Slots;

Table Games (Baccarat, Poker, Roulette, Blackjack);

Live Dealer Games;

TV Shows;

Lotteries;

Jackpots Games;

Scratch Cards;

Dice, etc.

Since the games in these categories have been developed by leading providers, each of them can be easily adapted to your gadget screen and you can enjoy your gaming experience from the comfort of anywhere in India. As for Live Casino, you will be pleasantly surprised by the quality and uninterrupted video streaming of your game.

1xbet app download and install for Android

Here we give you the step-by-step instructions on how to download the 1x bet app to your Android device. The 1xbet download process is quite simple. All you need to do is perform the following steps:

Open the official website of the bookie via the mobile browser on your smartphone; In the “Apps” section, click on the button to download 1xbet apk; Change the settings of your gadget in the “Security” section, allowing the installation of files from unknown sources; Open the “Downloads” folder on your smartphone and click on the downloaded APK file; Select “Install” from the offered options.

Once the app is installed, you’ll see its icon in the main menu of your device. Clicking on it will give you instant access to one of the best online bookies in India.

Download and install 1xbet app for iOS

Users of iOS gadgets can also get the app. You can download it for free not only from the official website but also through the App Store. To do so:

Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad; In the search bar, enter the name of 1xbet bookie; Read the terms and conditions of the app; Click the “Get” button; Wait for the download to complete.

Once the APK has been downloaded, the app will install automatically, after which its icon will appear on your desktop. You will now be able to register an account or log in to an existing one, make a deposit and bet on sports or casino games wherever you are!

Registering an account in the app

If you don’t already have an account, you can create one not only on your PC, but also in the 1xbet app. It’s very easy and won’t take up much of your time. To do so, follow the steps below from our instructions:

Open the bookie’s mobile app on your gadget; From the two options “Log in” or “Registration”, choose the second one; Select one of the four registration methods and enter the required information according to the chosen method; Select the welcome bonus (for sports betting or casino games), your preferred currency, and enter the promotional code in the special window, if any; Read the terms and conditions of the bookie and accept them.

Then, all you need to do is check that the details you entered are correct and confirm your registration. That’s all! Now you have become a full-fledged 1xbet user and can use all the services of the company, also through the mobile app!