Welcome to Fishology! This new weekly show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before. For the second episode, the boys look at how Jazz Chisholm Jr. improved during his 2022 All-Star campaign and what weaknesses still need to be addressed (1:30), then come up with figures for a possible extension that would buy out some of his free agent years (20:00).

Enjoy Episode 2 of Fishology!

Through parts of three major league seasons, Chisholm has a career .243/.305/.449 slash line (106 wRC+) with 34 home runs, 37 stolen bases and 4.3 fWAR in 205 games while playing most of his defensive innings at second base. If not extended beforehand, he will be eligible for arbitration beginning in 2024 and can test free agency after the 2026 season.

