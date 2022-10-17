The Players With The Most Goals At The FIFA World Cup

There are many people who believe football is the most beautiful game in the world. If you ever watched at least one game, you can agree with this. The beautiful even grass, the straight lines made by the diligent people responsible for marking a football field, and, of course, the players who make the game beautiful. The World Cup is next month and because of that, we are going to pay tribute to some of the best players ever to play in this competition. Today, we are going to discuss the best scorers in the history of the World Cup.

Miroslav Klose

Miroslav Klose is a retired German professional footballer who played as a striker. He is currently the second-highest goalscorer of all time for the German national team, having scored 71 goals in 137 appearances.Klose began his professional career at FC 08 Homburg in 1999, before moving to 1. FC Kaiserslautern in 2001. He won the Bundesliga title with Kaiserslautern in 2002 and was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Year. In 2004, he moved to Werder Bremen. He won the DFB-Pokal with Bremen in 2004 and 2009. In 2007, he was named German Footballer of the Year after scoring 27 goals and winning the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup with Bremen.In 2010, Klose signed for Bayern Munich on a free transfer. He won the Bundesliga title in 2010–11 and 2012–13. In 2013, he moved to Lazio for €2 million. With Lazio, he won the Coppa Italia in 2013–14. When it comes to his international career, he scored 16 goals at the FIFA World Cup competitions and became the best scorer in history at the World Cup.

Luis Nazario de Lima Ronaldo

Luis Nazario de Lima Ronaldo, commonly known as Ronaldo, is a retired Brazilian footballer. He played for Brazil in 98 matches, scoring 62 goals, and is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer. At club level, he was most notably a member of PSV Eindhoven, with whom he won the 1988 UEFA Cup, and Barcelona, where he had a wonderful career. He also played for Inter Milan and Real Madrid. In his prime, he was considered to be one of the best strikers in the world and was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 1996 and 1997.Experts believe that he was the perfect striker. Unfortunately, he was plagued by injuries during his playing career and that was the only reason why he retired so early. But, his international career was one of the best in the history of this beautiful sport. He played 98 games for Brazil and he scored the impressive 62 goals for his country. When it comes to the goals he scored at FIFA World Cups, there are 15 of them. He won one FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

Gerd Muller

Gerd Muller is a German football legend who played for Bayern Munich and the West German national team. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, having scored an incredible 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany. At the club level, he scored an astonishing 365 goals in 427 games for Bayern Munich, winning four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups along the way.Muller began his career with local side TSV 1861 Nördlingen, before joining Bayern Munich in 1964. He quickly established himself as a key player for the Bavarian giants, scoring 28 goals in his debut season. He would go on to enjoy wonderful success at the club, winning numerous trophies and individual accolades.At the international level, Muller was equally prolific, scoring an impressive 38 goals in just 39 appearances for West Germany. He played a pivotal role in the team’s triumph at the 1974 World Cup, scoring the winning goal in the final against Holland. He also won Euro ‘72 with West Germany, scoring four goals in the tournament.After retiring from football in 1981, Muller took up coaching, but he was unable to replicate his success as a player. He has since been inducted into both the Bayern Munich Hall of Fame and the FIFA World Cup Hall of Fame.When it comes to the goals he scored at the World Cup, there are 14 of them. It is safe to say that he had a wonderful career.

If you love to watch the beautiful game of football and you cannot wait for the World Cup next month, then you should definitely do some research on the best players ever to play at the World Cup. Today we discussed the best scorers, but there are many wonderful players who did not score goals for their national teams, but wrote history in a different way. Of course, the scorers take all the glory and the three we discussed today are the gods of the World Cup.