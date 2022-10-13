A guide to convex observation mirrors

What are convex observation mirrors? What are they used for? How do they help with safety and security? We are going to answer those questions in one quick guide to convex observation mirrors. If you ever wondered what they are and how they can be useful in your business, here are the answers.

Convex observation mirrors – what are they?

A convex observation mirror has a reflecting surface that curves outwards from the edges. The curved surface allows it to reflect at a wider angle near its edges than its centre. This allows you to see a much wider view than normal and from angles that may not be visible to the naked eye. The image, however, will be smaller and slightly distorted.

What are they used for?

Convex observation mirrors actually have quite a few applications. They are a handy and cost-effective way to boost the safety of your workplace, to use outdoors on roads and for other safety measures. Many stores use the mirrors even if they have cameras to boost the security of their business.

Safety and security

A convex mirror can be used by retail or bank staff to see to the back of the store and even by customers to avoid trolley collisions when going around tighter corners. Another similar use is around ATM machines so people can see if there is someone behind them who is too close while they are entering their PIN or any other personal data.

If you have a warehouse that uses forklift and other transportation vehicles a convex mirror can be extremely useful. Your vehicles will have their own mirrors but adding convex mirrors can improve vision and reduce blind spots for your drivers. Using convex mirrors throughout the site will improve visibility not just for your drivers but for everyone and can help minimise accidents. Warehouse convex mirrors are specifically designed to increase safety. Many of them will have a yellow line surrounding the mirror with black stripes for extra visibility of the mirror’s position. Having forklift trucks moving around your warehouse can be dangerous and lead to safety concerns for operators and workers on foot so it is prudent to take every reasonable precaution to ensure optimal safety.

Another use is on roads so drivers can see around tight or dangerous corners. If there is a tree or something else obscuring a driver’s vision a convex mirror can help. Research by the UK’s Department for Transport (DoT) supports their effectiveness when used on roads.

Last but not least, convex mirrors can be used in vehicle repair shops to check under cars for damage – or even by police to check for suspicious devices.

