Advantages of Dafabet mobile app for sports betting

The first version of the Dafabet app was not appreciated by users because of a lot of flaws in design and usability. However, regular updates and fixes have done their job, and today the Dafabet app has got extended functionality, adaptive design, convenient navigation and informative interface, as well as a lot of positive user feedback.

Advantages of using the Dafabet app:

Free of a lot of advertising banners, simple and convenient environment for betting on sports events.

Ability to bet on your favorite sports anywhere if you have access to the Internet.

Low system requirements, low memory consumption, only around 24 Mb of free space required.

Extended functionality (export coupons with bets to WhatsApp or Telegram), the same betting possibilities as on the website, adaptation to any screen size of mobile device.

Wide range of sports disciplines, leagues, tournaments and matches.

A large number of convenient payment methods.

A high level of connection and data storage reliability and security.

How to Dafabet App Download

You will not find Dafabet for Android in the PlayMarket catalog, as Google policy prohibits the placement of programs with gambling for money.

To download Dafabet application Android:

Before Dafabet apk download, make sure your smartphone or tablet’s security settings allow you to install apps from unknown sources.

Open the site in any mobile browser and go to the app download section. Download the installation file.

Run the installation by opening Dafabet apk.In a few minutes the client will be ready to go!

You’ll be able to Dafabet download for iOS from the AppStore catalog, and you won’t need any presets on your iPhone or iPad. To protect yourself against fraudulent fakes, you can go to the AppStore page with the app from the official Dafabet website.

How to sign up

Only new players can get one of the two welcome bonuses for sports betting.

When registering for an account, you must provide the required personal information. Do not forget the promo code:

DSFDB160INR. To get 160% of your first deposit up to 16,000 INR.

DSFDB50INR. If you want to activate 50% bonus up to 30,000 INR.

Please note, you have to provide real information during registration, including your phone number and e-mail address. Otherwise you will not be able to pass verification, without which you will not have access to withdrawal.

After Dafabet app login you will have access to the same betting options as users of the desktop or mobile version of the website.

How to bet

After logging in to the mobile app, you need to go to one of the sections with the list of sports events: “Sport” or “In Play”. In the first you can find the events for the prematch betting, in the second - the betting on the matches taking place right now.

Clicking on the event you are interested in, you can choose the type of bet (outcome, statistics, best player and so on) and then read the available odds. Specify the amount and confirm your bet. All you have to do is wait until the match is over or add more bets to your betting slip so you can make an extra payout if all of your bets win!

Remember that you cannot change or cancel a confirmed bet, so be careful.

How to deposit and withdraw your winnings

After Dafabet app login, go to the cashier by clicking on the dollar icon in the top right corner of the screen. In the section that opens, select the “Deposit” tab and a list of available deposit options will open.

After selecting the payment system and specifying the deposit amount, decide on the account to deposit, since Dafabet offers two different accounts: for sports betting and for casino.

To withdraw funds in the same section, go to the tab “Withdrawal”, select a payment system and the amount to be withdrawn. Transaction processing time can be from 10 minutes to 48 hours, depending on the method chosen.

The minimum amount for withdrawal is 1,000 rupees and the maximum amount is not limited in any way.

Mobile version of the site

If for some reason you don’t want to install Dafabet app, however, you don’t want to miss out on mobile betting opportunities, you can bet via betting site in any mobile browser. This method will not take up memory on your device and is available for any phone. But among its disadvantages: slower speed.

Download the Dafabet app on your phone or tablet and bet on popular matches with high odds and guaranteed payouts