Welcome to Fishology! This new weekly show, hosted by Daniel Rodriguez with analysts Adam Akbani and Louis Addeo-Weiss, is dedicated to bringing advanced stats to Miami Marlins podcasting like never before.

For the debut episode, the boys break down Sandy Alcantara’s special 2022 season using fielder independent pitching (FIP), win probability added (WPA), base-out runs saved (RE24) and wins above replacement (WAR).

Enjoy Episode 1 of Fishology!

