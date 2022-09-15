Review of Crickex India Mobile App

Crickex, as a great online bookie, allows all Indian users to download the mobile application, which is available for Android and iOS mobile devices alike. In this Crickex app review, we will tell you about it.

First of all, we should mention that not a single Indian player will have to pay anything to download the Crickex app India. The application is suitable for any Android and iOS mobile device, since the application has very low system requirements for both of these operating systems. You will also be able to receive push notifications, as well as use the application on any mobile device regardless of the screen size, since the app adapts to it with ease.

By using the Crickex App India, you will be able to register an account, and while doing so, Crickex will provide you with a referral link. Thanks to it, you will be able to receive INR 1000 for each Indian friend you bring to Crickex.

The bookie provides all Indian players with the opportunity to use great deposit and withdrawal methods for payments. They include UPI, PayTM, Skrill, Neteller, Visa, MasterCard, iPay, PhonePe and more. All of them have great minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts, which is very convenient.

Download of Crickex for Android and iOS

The bookie did a great job at making the Crickex download of the application as easy as possible. Even new Crickex users from India will have no problem downloading and installing the app, and thanks to our guide, you will get the app in a matter of minutes. Here’s what you need to do in order to Crickex app download:

Go to Crickex by visiting the official website via your mobile browser; Open the Mobile Apps page of Crickex; Choose either Android or iOS while on the Mobile Apps page of Crickex; Allow third-party installations on your Android mobile device to be able to install the Crickex apk file; Crickex apk download file if you are using Android mobile devices; Install the application of Crickex on your mobile device.

In a matter of minutes, you will be able to use the application for betting on Sports and Casino games, as well as use bonuses and promotions.

Range of Sports

Of course, the main purpose of using the mobile app of Crickex is to provide great Sports bets and Casino games at any place and any time. Let’s look at the Sports disciplines first.

The Sportsbook of Crickex’s mobile app will impress even veterans of Sports betting. After all, Crickex has one of the best Sportsbooks on the bookie market in India, and thanks to it, you will be able to place bets on over 40 various Sports disciplines. They include ones like:

Cricket;

Horse Racing;

eSports;

Soccer;

Basketball;

Volleyball;

Tennis;

Baseball;

Football;

Table Tennis;

Ice Hockey and more.

These, as well as all other Sports disciplines, have the best possible odds that will increase your winnings exponentially, and the range of betting markets, as well as availability of Live Sports section, will satisfy tastes of any Indian player.

Range of Casino Games

You will not only be able to place Sports bets via the mobile app of Crickex, but also play tons of Casino games. The Casino section of the mobile app of Crickex is absolutely the same as the official website’s, which is really good. The Casino section of Crickex’s mobile app allows you to filter Casino games by software providers like Pragmatic Play, Fugaso, BetSoft, Evolution Gaming and more, and the range of Casino games includes:

Slots;

Table Games;

Lotteries;

Poker;

Baccarat;

Teen Patti;

Roulettes and more.

All of them work flawlessly, and will guarantee a great time, as well as good winnings.