With the 2022 Marlins season winding down and the MLB pennant races heating up, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball joins Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral on Unfiltered. They discuss the following topics:

Bright spots from the 2022 Marlins season

AL MVP debate (Judge vs. Ohtani)

Races for NL East, AL Central and NL Wild Cards

Marlins’ struggles with drafting and development

Cy Young and Rookie of the Year picks

Underrated prospects to invest in

Eury Pérez vs. Andrew Painter

Which Marlins starting pitchers to trade?

Enjoy Episode 27!

