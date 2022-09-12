For the first time in several weeks, Ely Sussman brings you a solo pod, detailing his observations from last weekend’s series between the Marlins and Mets (2:55) and reliving eight standout highlights from Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s injury-shortened All-Star season (13:15).

Apologies in advance for the microphone issues!

Enjoy Episode 179.

Featured Chisholm plays include his go-ahead home run against the Giants on Opening Day, his full-extension leaping catch later in that same series, his infield single that kept a ninth-inning Marlins rally alive (while playing through obvious knee discomfort) and much more.

Despite being limited to 60 games in 2022, Chisholm still leads all Marlins position players in runs scored and wins above replacement. The Marlins went 27-33 (.450 winning percentage) when he played and they’ve been 30-49 without him (.380).

